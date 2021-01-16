2 the Rescue: Meet River

This sweet kitty will fit right into her fur-ever home!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet River, a stunning 2 year old calico girl who is ready for her new forever home. River came to us in November with injuries to her hind legs. She has since been in a wonderful foster home, getting excellent care.

Ultimately, she required surgery to remove her right hind leg this week, but she’s doing well and making a good recovery.

River’s foster mom tells us she is a very sweet, friendly and loving girl, and that as soon as she completes her healing, she will be ready to start the next chapter in her life in a loving home.