2 the Rescue: Meet River

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet River, a stunning 2 year old calico girl who is ready for her new forever home. River came to us in November with injuries to her hind legs. She has since been in a wonderful foster home, getting excellent care.
Ultimately, she required surgery to remove her right hind leg this week, but she’s doing well and making a good recovery.
River’s foster mom tells us she is a very sweet, friendly and loving girl, and that as soon as she completes her healing, she will be ready to start the next chapter in her life in a loving home.
River is spayed, current on all shots and ready to meet you. If you would like to meet and possibly adopt this gorgeous girl, email Burlington Animal Services at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov.