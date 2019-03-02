GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Boxer mix is the dog for you. Rondie the 2 The Rescue pet this week. She came to Guilford County Animal Shelter on November 19, 2018 as a stray. She is about 3 years old and she weighs 54 pounds.

Rondie is an easy going, calm girl who loves to go for walks and hang out with people. She is very affectionate, and would make a great companion for an individual or for a family. She would love to have some older kids to play with! She loves her treats and has good manners.

Rondie is heartworm negative, and will need to be on the monthly heartworm preventative for the rest of her life to keep that healthy status.

Her adoption fee is $50, which covers her spay, up-to-date vaccines, and micro-chipping. If you're interested in adopting Rondie, you can meet her at Guilford County Animal Shelter located at 4525 Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. You can also give the shelter a call at 336-641-3400.