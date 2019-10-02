GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Rosalyn! She is a three year old Brindle and weighs about 68 pounds.

Guilford County Animal Shelter says there aren’t enough words to describe how sweet this girl is! She is mild mannered and is good on the leash.

Rosalyn has been spayed, is up-to-date on all vaccinations, and is microchipped. Her adoption fee is $50. Rosalyn is heartworm-positive and will need to go through the heartworm treatment at the adopter’s veterinary of choice. After that, she will need to be on the monthly heartworm preventative for the rest of her life, to maintain that healthy status.

If you're interested in adopting Rosalyn, you can go visit her at Guilford County Animal Shelter located at 4525 W. Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. You can also give them a call at (336) 641-3400.