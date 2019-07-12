GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Rufus. Rufus is a three year old male hound mix. He has been at SPCA of the Triad for over a year now and would love to find his forever home. Rufus loves to run and play and would do great with a family that has time to give him. Maybe Rufus is the new companion you have been looking for.

If you think Rufus could be the new best friend you have been looking for then come meet him at one of SPCA of the Triad's fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. You can also give them at call at 336-375-3222.

Upcoming Events

SPCA Fundraiser Tent @ Pet Smart

Support the animals by shopping at the SPCA Fundraiser Tent for Artsy T-shirts & Caps, Brand NEW 2020

Attractions Books, $20 AutoBell Gift Cards, Christmas Cards, Holiday Honor Cards and more!

Friday, December 6

12-4 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408

Rabies Clinic @ All Pets Considered

1-Year Rabies for $7

Please have all dogs on leash and cat in carriers.

Saturday, December 7

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

5004 High Point Road

Greensboro, NC 27407

Pints For Pups With Santa @ World of Beer

Bring your children & fur babies to have their photos taken with Santa.

Photo is FREE with monetary or pet food donation to SPCA of the Triad!

Sponsored by Atlantic Bay Mortgage

Saturday, December 7 11 AM - 2 PM

1310 Westover Terrace #112

Greensboro, NC 27408

Pet Adoption Fair @ Pet Smart

Sunday, December 8

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

1206 Bridford Parkway

Greensboro, NC 27407