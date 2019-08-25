GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rusty is a 3 year old neutered male Black Mouth Cur mix who came into the shelter as a stray in March of this year. He is a wonderful dog that loves to go on rides and for long walks. He is low energy and very calm. He has gone on sleepovers and Dog’s Day Out with staff at their homes and was wonderfully behaved during the night.

Rusty would be great for an older couple or someone looking for a relaxed dog. Rusty is fully vetted and heartworm negative! Rusty should also be in a home without cats, as he is a little too fascinated with them.

Black Mouth Curs are tenacious and courageous, traits that make them ideal hunting and cattle dogs. They are also loyal, protective, and affectionate with their families. Black Mouth Cur temperament is often described as confident, bold, and trusting.