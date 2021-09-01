2 the Rescue: Meet Sawyer

He's looking for his forever home with someone who's very loving!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. —

This is Sawyer. Sawyer is an eleven-month-old male German Shepherd Mix. Sawyer is described as being very sweet. He may be a little shy at first, but once he gets used to someone, he is very loving and playful. Sawyer also does well on a leash, and is an all-around good dog. Sawyer is ready to claim his permanent residence. Maybe you can bring this sweet boy into your life and heart. He really needs and deserves his forever home and family.

If you think Sawyer would make a great addition to your home, please come and meet him at our facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Our hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM. Our office is closed on Monday. You can fill out an application for Sawyer on our website, then an appointment can be made for you to come and visit him once you are approved.