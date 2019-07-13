GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you walk into the cat room, you are likely to be greeted by Sawyer. Sawyer is a seven month old domestic shorthair. Sawyer was fostered out about two months ago and through no fault of his was brought back to us. Even through all of this he has kept his sweet personality and charm. Sawyer would love for you to come out and meet him and give him the new home he so truly deserves.

If you think Sawyer could be the best friend you have been looking for, then come meet him at one of our pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro.

We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Sawyer? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.