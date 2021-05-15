2 the Rescue: Meet Scar

Not like the cat you remember from Lion King, this kitty is a sweetheart!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Scar decided he wanted to be pet of the week this week. Walking into the cat room, Scar practically turned himself upside down to get my attention this morning.

Scar is a male one year old domestic shorthair. Because of his coloring he can also be labeled as a "tuxedo". Scar loves people but is a little skittish with other cats.

Not to the point of being aggressive towards them just wants to get away. He has cute little antics that you will love to watch. Scar is looking for a place that he can call his own and get all the love and attention he deserves.

If you are interested in adopting Scar please go on our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application. You can also call our office to make an appointment to come in and meet him.