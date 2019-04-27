BURLINGTON, N.C. — Saturday's 2 The Rescue Segment, we want you to meet Sinatra. He is also known as Ol’ Blue Eyes! This very handsome guy is around 8 years old and he will make you swoon with his gorgeous blue eyes.

He is an easy-going boy who would love to make his way into your heart and home. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.

You can meet him at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. You can also view all available pets on their website.