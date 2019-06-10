GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Sir Huckleberry Pie. He was an owner surrender in August. He is a one year old boxer mix and every bit as gentle as the breed is known to be. He loves to be out and about to meet new friends. He is very nice to other dogs. Since he's a puppy, he does love to play, likes squeaky toys, greasy french fries and outdoor festivals.

You can meet him at the Guilford County Animal Shelter located at 4525 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. You can give them a call at 336-641-3400.