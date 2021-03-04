2 the Rescue: Meet Snoopy!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This energetic little man is Snoopy. Snoopy is a 3 year old beagle mix. Although described as energetic he loves to cuddle and be held too. Snoopy also has a very sweet temperament . A bit of everything rolled into one package. Maybe Snoopy can fill that space in your heart and family.
If you think Snoopy would make a great addition to your home, please go on our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application. You can also call and make an appointment to come out and meet him.
Need more information? Give us a call at 336-375-3222.