BURLINGTON, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Socks. He is a very cute and friendly little 6 year old guy who would love to be your companion and buddy.

Socks was surrendered along with some siblings and is a perfect size for someone looking for a small to medium size friend.

He is house trained, neutered, current on vaccines and seems to like everyone!

You can meet Socks at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.