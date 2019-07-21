Animal Awareness Society

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — The Animal Awareness Society rescued a litter of kittens from an individual who was struggling to care for them and a landlord that was threatening to either kick her out of her home or dispose of them.

We stepped in to help and are now asking for your help by opening up your home to a new friend or two. These babies are very healthy, sweet, loving and playful.

If you would be interested in adopting one of these sweet babies, please visit www.catawareness.org and fill out an adoption application.

If you would like to meet these babies, give the society a call at (336) 953-0925. We will be glad to set up a time for you to meet your next best friend!