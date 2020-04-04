BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Speckles and Fifi! These very sweet and adorable 3 year old Beagles are a BONDED pair and MUST be adopted together!

Though they have overcome a lot of their initial shyness and mistrust of humans, they can still take time to warm up to new people, so they will need someone willing to be patient until they are comfortable.

They are working on how to walk on a leash, but will require a fenced in yard. Fifi and Speckles enjoy playing together but also get along well with other dogs.

They are well-mannered, house trained and crate trained. Besides, a fenced in yard, their foster mom is recommending older children. If you are interested in adopting this terrific twosome, please contact us at fosterpets@burlingtonnc.gov. View all pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.