RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Susie Q is a terrier shepherd mix, who is around 6 months old. She is crate trained, house trained and has been spayed. She also walks well on a leash. Susie Q is very sweet, affectionate and playful.

When Susie Q was surrendered to us, she had a skin condition and was not growing like she should. Her skin condition has cleared up and her legs are getting longer and longer and her coat is getting longer as well! Her final looks are a mystery at this point!

Her size could be medium to large according to her breeds. Susie Q also gets along well with other dogs. Susie Q would be a great addition to any family with children or not, because of her sweet disposition.

If you are interested in adopting Susie Q and watch her grow and bloom, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you have questions about Susie Q , please give us a call at 336-953-0925.