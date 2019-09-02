GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have to meet Molly! She is a 1 1/2 year old female Boston Terrier Mix. Molly loves cuddling and attention. Molly is looking for a home to call all her own.

If you think Molly could be the new best friend you have been looking for then you can go meet her at one of SPCA of the Triad's fairs this weekend.

You can also find her at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sunday 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

You can also go to their website and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336-375-3222.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Rabies & Microchip Clinic

Free 1-Year Rabies Vaccine to the 1st 50 Pets (limit 2 pets per household)

3-Year Rabies for $10, Microchips for $20

All Pets Considered on Saturday, February 9

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

2614 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27408

Pet Adoption Fair at Sky Zone

Saturday, February 9

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

1572-A Highwoods Blvd

Greensboro, NC 27410

Pet Adoption Fair at Pet Supermarket

Saturday, February 9

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410

Pet Adoption Fair at Pet Smart

Sunday, February 10

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

1206 Bridford Parkway

Greensboro, NC 27407