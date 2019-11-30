GREENSBORO, N.C. — This beautifully patterned girl is Taffy. She is a two year old domestic short-hair. Taffy has a sweet shy demeanor about her. Because she is fairly new to our facility she has not had much interaction with our other cats but doesn't seem to mind them around. Maybe this precious kitty is the one you have been looking for to add to your family.

If you think Taffy could be the new lap baby you have been looking for, then come meet her at one of our pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. We are open Tues - Fri 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Sat 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sun 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.

Interested in adopting Taffy? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or give the SPCA a call at 336 375 3222.