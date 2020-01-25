GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment, we want you to meet Thor. He is a five-year-old male boxer mix.

Thor is a great dog, full of energy and playfulness with lots of love to give. He would prefer to be the king of his castle with no other animals to have to contend with. So, if you have a no other pet household and would love a great dog, Thor is the one for you.

If you think Thor would make a great addition to your home, you can meet him at SPCA of the Triad, located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, 27405. Their hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday 10 AM - 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM - 4PM, and Sunday 12 PM - 4PM.

You can also meet Thor at one of SPCA's upcoming events.

Pet Adoption Fair @ Pet Smart

Support the animals by shopping at the SPCA Fundraiser Tent for Artsy T-shirts & Caps, Brand NEW 2020

Attractions Books, $20 AutoBell Gift Cards, and more!

Saturday, January 25

1-4 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair @ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, January 25

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410