2 The Rescue: Meet Tony

This cutie is at the Guilford Co. Animal Shelter and in need of a forever home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tony is a 3-year-old male beagle shepherd mix, who weighs around 40 pounds.

He arrived at the Guilford Co. animal shelter in October after his owner passed away.

True to his breed Tony is a very friendly dog and really likes humans.

Tony is working on his basic commands, learning to get along with other dogs, which in a shelter environment can be a challenge, and he has an overall great attitude for a dog who just lost his only family member.

Tony is heartworm positive, which is a mosquito-born curable condition. This is a potentially fatal condition and does need to be treated. Animals cannot transmit heartworms to other animals or humans.

Tony is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.