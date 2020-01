In today's 2 the Rescue segment, we want you to meet Tucker. He is a 10-month-old Lab/Retriever mix. He is young, so he does need some training. He is a sweet boy who is playful and goofy.

If you think Tucker could be the baby you have been looking for then come meet him at SPCA of the Triad, located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Sunday 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM.