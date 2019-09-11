BURLINGTON, N.C. —

Meet Vertical, a friendly 2 year old boy who wants to be your new best friend and loyal companion. He came to us as a stray and is a sweet boy with a great personality and disposition.

He is a great medium size, weighing only 40 lbs. Vertical is neutered, current on vaccinations and ready to begin his next adventure as your new buddy!

Meet him at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information. View all pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.