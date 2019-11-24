RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Yuri is an 8 year old neutered male Border Collie mix. Yuri is quiet and well behaved. He walks well on a leash, rides well in a car and is house trained.

If you are someone that likes to take casual strolls or rides thru the countryside, Yuri would be a great companion! He does NOT love cats or male dogs.

Yuri would prefer to be the only dog. He does love his toys and to have his own bed. Yuri's owner passed away back in August with cancer. Yuri is looking for a home where he can get lots of love, toys and be the King of your Castle.

If you are interested in giving this fellow love and companionship and letting him be part of your family, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you have questions about Yuri or any of our adoptable animals, please give us a call at 336-953-0925.