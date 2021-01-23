2 the Rescue: Meet Zeke

He's a friendly cat, let's get Zeke adopted!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This handsome boy is Zeke. Zeke is a five year old male Domestic Shorthair. Zeke is very friendly and loves affection. Zeke was adopted and living with a family for three years, and he was returned because he scratched a child in the home. He got overstimulated - which cats often tend to do - therefore he would be best suited for a home with children 10 and above, or a quiet adult home. His new family is out there somewhere, and we know this boy is going to make someone very happy.

If you think Zeke would make a great addition to your home, please come and meet him at our facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. Our hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM. Our office is closed on Monday. You can fill out an application for Zeke on our website, then an appointment can be made for you to come and visit her once you are approved.