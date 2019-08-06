BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Zumba, a beautiful 1 year old girl who would love to be your new exercise buddy and best friend!

She is house and crate trained, good with children, playful and loving, and gets along with other dogs and cats.

However, Zumba would likely do best as a city girl as she didn’t much care for the farm animals at her last home.

Zumba is spayed, fully vaccinated and ready to meet you at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information