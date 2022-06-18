2 The Rescue: Meet Yellow stone

BURLINGTON, N.C. — If you’re looking for a loyal and faithful companion to share your days and nights with, then you’re looking for Yellow Stone!
This extremely handsome 2 year old boy is a fun and energetic pup with a sweet disposition and playful nature.
He has been patiently waiting for his new person or family to come adopt him and he’s hoping today will be his day!
If you’d like to meet and adopt your new “old faithful” best friend, just go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/visitBAS and schedule an appointment today!