2 The Rescue: Meet Yellow stone

This adorable pup is in need of a forever home!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — If you’re looking for a loyal and faithful companion to share your days and nights with, then you’re looking for Yellow Stone!

This extremely handsome 2 year old boy is a fun and energetic pup with a sweet disposition and playful nature.

He has been patiently waiting for his new person or family to come adopt him and he’s hoping today will be his day!