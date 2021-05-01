2 the Rescue: Meet Buddah

If you need a walking buddy, Buddah is your buddy!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Buddah, a super sweet, playful boy who would love to be your new buddy. He is energetic and loves to be outside in the fresh air and sunshine, and he is always up for a game of tug or fetch!

If you need a walking buddy, Buddah would love to fill that job! He is 4 years old, weighs about 55 lbs., is neutered and up to date on all vaccines.