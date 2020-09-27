2 The Rescue: Let's get Miss Nina adopted!

You can meet her at Guilford County Animal Services.

Miss Nina is one of the shelter's longest-serving residents. She has been at Guilford County Animal Services since July 29th. That's almost 60 days! Miss Nina is a super sweet 5-year-old Lab Corgi mix weighing in at 58 pounds. She came to the shelter as a stray, so they do not have any previous background information on her.

Shelter staff notes that while she has been with them, she has made a lot of progress. She was timid and unsure at first but she has really come out of her shell. True to both the Corgi and Lab breeds, Miss Nina is exceptionally sweet and affectionate. She loves to snuggle and she really likes attention. Nina has the most charming head snuggle she does as a loving gesture with staff and they find it the most endearing trait and call it “A Miss Nina Hug”.

To stack the odds against Miss Nina, she is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition, that is affordability prevented, but is fatal if not treated once transmitted to the animal. Animals are infected from a mosquito bite that carries the parasite. An infected animal cannot transmit this to other animals or humans. Nina is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment. Please consider giving Miss Nina her second chance for a good life!