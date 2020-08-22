2 the Rescue: Meet Queenie

This sweet girl is loyal and regal, the perfect companion.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — This Friendly girl is Queenie. Queenie is a five year old female beagle mix. Queenie is an all around wonderful dog. She is super sweet, calm, and loving. She would make a loyal companion in any home and family. Queenie also does well with other animals, so she would make a great buddy with another pet. She also enjoys walks and does well on a leash. This little lady needs to find her new and permanent family. Maybe she will fit right in to yours.

If you think Queenie would make a great addition to your home, then please come and meet her at our facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. Our hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM. Our office is closed on Monday. We are operating by appointments only, so you can fill out an application for her on our website, and then an appointment can be made to meet her once you are approved.