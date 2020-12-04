GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Rocky is a GREAT dog. He is a 4-year-old Treeing Cur/Cattle Dog mix. He weighs in at 65 pounds of love bug. He has a beautiful brindle coat and is full of personality.

He loves squeaky toys … well all toys really .. and he knows his basic commands. Rocky is dog selective and slow introductions with other dogs works best with him. He is playful and loving and needs to find a home fast.

He is suffering kennel stress because of his length of stay with us and is struggling. Rocky is available for foster (due to his kennel stress) or adoption. Please consider helping him today!

If you are interested the shelter is working by appointment only at this time. Please call the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 336-641-3400.

