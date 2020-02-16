GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Smokey is a 1.5 year old neutered male Australian Cattle Dog who has a lot of energy!

Cattle Dogs are working dogs, so Smokey needs to be challenged, or he gets bored easily.

He is very sweet, and loves attention and toys. He is crate trained and potty trained, but would rather be outside on a farm or fenced yard running and playing.

Because he is a herding dog, Smokey would be better suited in a house with no small children. Smokey is up-to-date on all vaccinations, microchipped and heartworm negative. He weighs 43 lbs.