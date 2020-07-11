2 the Rescue: Meet Lucy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Lucy! Lucy is a three year old female Bulldog Mix. Lucy is super sweet. When she looks at you with her beautiful eyes, one being blue and the other being brown, it just makes you want to melt. Lucy may be a large girl, but she is described as being a lap dog to people that she knows. It is said that Lucy would do best in a home where she is the only pet. She is waiting to make her way into a family that is just right for her. Maybe this girl belongs you and your family.
If you think Lucy would make a great addition to your home, then come and meet her at our facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27405. Our hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM. Our office is closed on Monday. We are operating by appointment only, so you can fill out an application for her on our website, and then an appointment can be made for you to come and meet her once you are approved.
Interested in adopting Lucy? Go to our website, triadspca.org, and submit an application or call us at 336-375-3222.