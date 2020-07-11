2 the Rescue: Meet Lucy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Lucy! Lucy is a three year old female Bulldog Mix. Lucy is super sweet. When she looks at you with her beautiful eyes, one being blue and the other being brown, it just makes you want to melt. Lucy may be a large girl, but she is described as being a lap dog to people that she knows. It is said that Lucy would do best in a home where she is the only pet. She is waiting to make her way into a family that is just right for her. Maybe this girl belongs you and your family.