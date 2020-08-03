RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Slater is a little "Chorkie".....a Yorkie and Chihuahua mix. He weighs between 6 and 7 pounds and is 2 years old. He loves toys and loves to play. Slater gets along great with other dogs and is fine with kitties as well.

He gets along great with all people and is a active little fellow. He has such a personality! He is current on his vaccinations and has been neutered. All Slater needs now is that special human or humans to offer him a home with lots of toys and love.

If you are interested in adopting Slater, please visit our website: www.catawareness.org and fill out our adoption application. If you have questions about Slater or any of our adoptable animals, please give us a call at 336-953-0925.