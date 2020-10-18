2 The Rescue: Willie

Willie is an energetic and happy dog who enjoys activities and attention from his humans.

Willie is a 7 year, very handsome, Labrador Retriever mix. He has a beautiful reddish coat and he is absolutely a very charming dog. He weighs in at 58 pounds, the perfect medium-sized dog suited for just about any home. The shelter staff thinks Willie may do best in a home with no small children due to his size and activity level.

He came to the shelter as a stray so they do not have any background information on him. At the shelter, Willie is an energetic and happy dog who enjoys activities and attention from his humans.

Willie is heartworm positive. This is a curable condition and he cannot transmit it to other animals or humans. He is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes 30% off of his heartworm treatment.

Willie has been at the shelter since August and really needs someone to get him out of the shelter and into a home! Can you be that someone for this wonderful dog?