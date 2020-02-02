GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 The Rescue segment we're telling you all about Woody.

Woody is a male one-year-old hound mix. He has a great personality and loves to sing. Woody does very well on a leash and loves to be walked as much as you are willing to walk him. If you want a dog to hike with then Woody is the one for you.

If you think Woody would make a great addition to your home, you can come and meet him at one of the pet fairs this weekend or at SPCA of the Triad facility located at 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, 27405. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday 10 AM - 5 PM, Sat 10 AM - 4 PM, and Sunday 12 PM - 4 PM.

Interested in adopting Woody? Go on their website and submit an application. Let's get Woody adopted today!