2 the rescue: Meet Zaxby

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Zaxby, a young, 1 year old boy who is ready to become your sidekick and best friend! This happy, friendly boy is energetic and playful, and he LOVES people! Zaxby has a great personality, but he will need someone to teach him his manners. He is a smart boy, so this shouldn’t be difficult! Zaxby is neutered, current on all vaccines and weighs about 50 lbs. If you would like to meet this handsome, fun-loving boy, email Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person meet and greet. View all available pets at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.