DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Zeta is a 1 year old Shepherd mix. She weighs 39 pounds. She is very friendly, walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the company of other dogs.

We do always recommend if you have other dogs to bring them by for a meet and greet to make sure they are compatible.

See other Pets on our 2 The Rescue Page

Zeta would be great with any family. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Her adoption fee is sponsored for $47.50.