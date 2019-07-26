BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Animals Services is getting $20,000 to help feral and stray cats at the shelter.

The $20,000 grant was awarded to the shelter by the Rachael Ray Save Them All project.

The money will be used to find humane, effective solutions for stray and feral cats, and help eliminate unnecessary euthanasia of feral cats.

Burlington Animal Services has been successful in reducing the number feral cats euthanized through its Mighty Mouser Program -- from 421 in 2017 to 144 in 2018.

The program offers $10 adoptions of spayed or neutered cats that would fare well outdoors, but not necessarily in a home.