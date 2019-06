The Davidson County Animal Shelter says 35 guinea pigs that were surrendered to them on Monday have found homes.

Yesterday, the shelter put out a cry for help on Facebook, saying they didn't have enough room for the guinea pigs. The post quickly reached more than 1,000 shares and had hundreds of comments.

And in a matter of one day, the shelter said all 35 animals had been adopted or fostered. The new pet owners only had to pay a $2.50 adoption fee per guinea pig they took home.