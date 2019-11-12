BURLINGTON, N.C. — All shelter pets want for Christmas is a forever home - and hopefully, that's what the pets at Burlington Animal Services will get thanks to two special visitors.
Santa and The Grinch stopped by the shelter to pose for pictures with adoptable pets.
Burlington Animal Services hopes the professional photos will help these pets get adopted for the holidays.
PHOTOS: Adoptable pets pose with Santa, The Grinch
If you're interested in bringing one of these pets home, the shelter is located at 221 Stone Quarry Road in Burlington. You can also call them at 336-578-0343.
