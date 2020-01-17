CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina shelter is doing something special to honor now-retired Panthers linebacker, Luke Kuechly.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Control and Care is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs under 59-pounds, as long as a financial donation is made. Kuechly wore the number 59 during his eight seasons with the Panthers.
The promotion runs through February 14.
RELATED: 'In my heart I know it's the right thing to do,' Luke Kuechly retiring from the Panthers after eight seasons
The shelter has a goal to find homes for 107 dogs. The number represents the total of some of Kuechly's career stats.
- 2 Touchdowns
- 12.5 Sacks
- 7 Pro Bowl Appearances
- 18 Interceptions
- 67 Pass Deflections
Adopters will be entered in a drawing to win a Luke Kuechly prize pack.
RELATED: Fans, medical experts react to Luke Kuechly's retirement announcement
RELATED: My 2 Cents: Retirement
RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Luke Kuechly's retirement: "I feel for Luke"
RELATED: Carolina Panthers teammates tweet in honor of Luke Kuechly's retirement
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook.
The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app has a modern look and feel—download now.