CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina shelter is doing something special to honor now-retired Panthers linebacker, Luke Kuechly.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Control and Care is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs under 59-pounds, as long as a financial donation is made. Kuechly wore the number 59 during his eight seasons with the Panthers.

The promotion runs through February 14.

The shelter has a goal to find homes for 107 dogs. The number represents the total of some of Kuechly's career stats.

2 Touchdowns

12.5 Sacks

7 Pro Bowl Appearances

18 Interceptions

67 Pass Deflections

Adopters will be entered in a drawing to win a Luke Kuechly prize pack.

