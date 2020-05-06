He’s currently at the Davidson Co. Animal Shelter. Take him to his forever home today!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Duke is a 3-year-old boxer mix waiting for his forever home!

Just look at that sweet face! Duke has a big summer to-do list he's hoping to check off:

Going on a road trip

Enjoying a picnic at the park

Chasing squirrels

Finding a new home!

He's a loveable guy that is a bit picky about other dog friends, so if you have another pet, you'll want to set up a meet-and-greet with Duke.

Duke is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. His adoption fee is $95.