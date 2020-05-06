DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Duke is a 3-year-old boxer mix waiting for his forever home!
Just look at that sweet face! Duke has a big summer to-do list he's hoping to check off:
- Going on a road trip
- Enjoying a picnic at the park
- Chasing squirrels
- Finding a new home!
He's a loveable guy that is a bit picky about other dog friends, so if you have another pet, you'll want to set up a meet-and-greet with Duke.
Duke is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. His adoption fee is $95.
If you are interested in adopting Duke, call the Davidson County Animal Shelter to set up an appointment. The phone number is 336-357-0805.
