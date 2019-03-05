Do you have pesky mice, moles, snakes or other critters in your yard or garden?

Burlington Animal Services has a solution for you: consider adopting a feral cat for only $10.

Burlington Animal Services WE NEED YOUR HELP! We have experienced a LARGE influx of feral cats this week and are in serious need of farm, barn or warehouse type homes to adopt them. Got mice? Voles? Moles? Snakes? Critters?...

The shelter says it's had a large influx of feral cats just this week, and they need help finding homes for these feral, but otherwise healthy cats. They say these mighty mousers aren't suited as indoor pets, but would make wonderful outdoor cats that will keep rodents away.

Burlington Animal Services says the $10 adoption fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and the ear-tip (universal sign the cat is fixed).

