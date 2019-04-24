GREENSBORO, N.C. — A litter of orphaned kittens with special names you may recognize will be looking for their forever homes soon.

Juliet's House Animal Rescue in Greensboro is currently fostering kittens Bran, Sansa, Rob, and Rickon of House Stark.

Those names belong to some members of the Stark family in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

Juliet's House says the kittens will be available for adoption in about three weeks.

Click here if you want to contact Juliet's House and learn more about the little lady and lords of Winterfell!

