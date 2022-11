Let’s get Macie adopted!

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Macie! This beautiful young pup is ready to be your new sidekick and companion in life!

Macie is a little over a year old and she's ready for your adventures. She'll enjoy going on hikes with you. Want to take a leisurely stroll through the neighborhood? Macie will grab her leash and lead the way.

If you just want to cuddle up to watch a movie at the end of the day, she'll be happy to share some popcorn.