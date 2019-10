GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hildy is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix staying with Burlington Animal Services.

Hildy is house and crate trained. She's also good with children and loves showing affection.

She's spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. She's heartworm positive, but will receive treatment before her adoption is finalized.

You can pick Hildy up at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington.