This cutie at the Rockingham Co. Animal Shelter is in need of a forever home!

This is Kiko, a resident at the Rockingham county animal shelter and the so called "Zoomies queen!"

Kiko loves to run and snuggle and her new year resolution is to learn at least two new tickets!

This retriever mix is two years old, so she has young energy but no puppy behavior!

She is very social and loves to have playdates with other dogs.

She is heartworm negative and her adoption fee is $75.