RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Reba is a 4-year-old Blue Heeler Mix. She is current on her vaccines and has been spayed. She weighs approximately 30 lbs.

Reba is very friendly and loves everyone! She gets along great with other dogs but is cat curious (not aggressive). Reba needs a family to spend time with her and help her overcome her fear of being abandoned. She likes to be a couch potato with her people or in the yard with them. She needs to be crated when her family is not at home. Reba needs someone that also understands her breed.

If you are interested in giving Reba the love and security that she needs, please visit the shelter's website and fill out the adoption application. If you have questions about Reba, please give the Animal Awareness Society a call at 336-953-0925.