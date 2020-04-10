2 The Rescue: Hershey

This senior pet is looking for his forever home.

Hershey is a 12-year-old Shepard Beagle Mix. He came to shelter on September 19, 2020, as a stray there isn't any background information on him.

Since he has been at the shelter, Hershey has become a staff favorite. He is calm, sweet, and gentle and just likes to visit with his humans and get lots of love. Shelter staff would love nothing more than to see Hershey go to a nice family who will let him spend his senior years in a home with a family that loves him.

Hershey is Heart Worm positive which really stacks the odds against this senior pet. But this is a curable condition, and he cannot transmit it to other animals or humans. Hershey is eligible for the Have-A-Heart program, which includes a 30% off voucher for heartworm treatment.