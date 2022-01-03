90-year-old Greensboro woman's heater snafu gets fixed after News 2 investigates

When the weather turns cold most of us crank up the heat in our house. Belinda Sellers was worried her mom may freeze if the power went out so she bought a heater.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Belinda Sellers wanted to make sure her mother, 90-year-old Mary Maxwell, was safe during the winter. Concerned about a power outage, Sellers decided to buy a kerosene heater for Maxwell.

“I was like I need to get her a kerosene heater because she is all-electric,” Sellers said.

After some quick research, Sellers purchased a heater for about $200. The heater was to arrive about a week later.

“I got an email saying ship, ship hooray your order is on the way,” Sellers said.

The heater didn’t arrive, so when Sellers called to find out what was going on, the company saw they delivered it to the wrong address. At this point, Sellers canceled the purchase and asked for a refund. The refund was processed, but Sellers said they told her it would take three billing cycles.

“I said that’s three months. It took five minutes to take it from my account. Three months come on,” Sellers said.

A few days later, Sellers reached out to News 2 for answers and help. Our Call for Action team reached out to the company and asked if the refund could be processed quicker. They told us someone would investigate the matter and get back to us. Less than a week later, they gave Sellers a full refund.