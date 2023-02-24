'I've been suffering emotional distress,' NC veteran calls News 2 for help with mail problems

Melvin Evans' mail showed up ripped or torn sometimes. Some of those envelopes contained medications. It was easy for anyone to get inside his mailbox.

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — Melvin Evans is good at writing down information and keeping track of receipts and documents. The military veteran recently had an issue with his mail.

Evans receives his prescriptions through the mail, so secure and timely delivery is important.

“I don’t think my mail is safe,” Evans said.

The main reason for his concern is the location of his mailbox. Evans lives in Bear Creek, North Carolina in a house just off Highway 421. The mailbox he used wasn't even on his street - it was across the highway, almost a quarter mile away.

“I’ve been suffering emotional distress - you don’t even know,” Evans said. “I’ve been disabled since 1990.”

Evans said the mail that did show up on time was often damaged and the packages or envelopes were ripped or torn. It's not clear why the packages and envelopes were damaged. Evans is not sure if it’s just an issue in the delivery process or if a neighbor or random person is causing the problem.

Evans was concerned enough and worried that his medicines and important documents could be tampered with, so he started to have his mail delivered to a PO Box.

Evans showed us a package that was delivered before he switched to the PO Box.

“That is a box of insulin that all squished,” Evans said.

While the mail was certainly more secure, Evans now had to drive to the post office to collect his mail.

“It’s not simple for me to get down there,” Evans said.

It was around this time that Evans reached out to us, hoping we could help in the matter. After talking with him and receiving an email, we contacted a representative with the Postal Service.

We were told that if Evans could get a medical note from his doctor, the Postal Service could investigate moving his mailbox. Evans was able to get the note and submit it. Within a few weeks, he had a new mailbox just off the driveway in his front yard.

“It was good. I applaud you. It was good,” Evans said.